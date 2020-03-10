A Lewiston woman arrested Saturday night for allegedly stabbing her roommate has been charged with aggravated battery, with a potential sentence enhancement for allegedly using a deadly weapon.
Debra G. Clugey, 60, was arraigned by video Monday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court. Police allege Clugey stabbed her roommate, Dennis Baker, 68, multiple times in the abdomen and the arm.
Clugey faces up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if she’s convicted.
Baker told police that he and Clugey had been drinking at the Eagles Lodge earlier Saturday and returned home to a camper the two lived in together as roommates on the 3600 block of 12th Street in Lewiston. Baker said the two played games on their laptops for a couple of hours and Clugey started to make dinner, court records said.
“Baker stated out of nowhere Clugey attacked and stabbed him with a paring knife,” court records said.
Baker told police he did not hit Clugey but did push her away when she was stabbing him, court records said.
Baker allegedly retreated to the bedroom and Clugey left the camper. Baker then planned to drive to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, “but ‘chickened out’ because hospitals are expensive,” court records said.
Baker drove to the Timber Inn instead where an employee called the police when Baker told a bartender he had been stabbed, court records said.
Baker was in the back of an ambulance when police arrived to question him about what happened. He had been stabbed in his right bicep and a stab wound to his abdomen had lacerated his liver. He also had a cut on his right cheek and the back of his head. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, court records said.
Police caught up with Clugey at the Canter’s Inn, sitting at the bar, court records said.
Clugey allegedly told police “Baker picked up her cat and threw it.” She allegedly told police she had a paring knife in her hand at the time to cut bell peppers. Clugey allegedly told police “she cut Baker on the face and one of his arms. Clugey also admitted she stabbed Baker,” court records said.
“Clugey stated the reason she cut and stabbed Baker (was) because he abused her cat,” court records said.
Clugey also alleged Baker punched her in the face and in the abdomen where she had a burn wound. Police allege they did not see any injury to Clugey’s face consistent with being punched, court records said.
The maximum sentence for aggravated battery in Idaho is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, but the sentence enhancement can add an additional 15 years of prison to the sentence.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set bond at $50,000 and required Clugey to follow pretrial supervision should she post bond.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for March 18.
