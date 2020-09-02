A Lewiston woman is charged with felony introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility for allegedly having loose unknown amphetamine in her purse as she was being booked into jail.
Anastasia G. Hendershott, 27, of Lewiston, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court by Judge Karin Seubert on Tuesday afternoon. Seubert did not place an additional bond on Hendershott in the case because she goes before 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill for a probation violation admit/deny hearing tomorrow.
Hendershott, who was convicted and sentenced this winter for felony possession of methamphetamine, was charged Aug. 3 with felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), which led to the warrant that brought her into custody Monday.
Gaskill sentenced Hendershott in March to time served, which was 40 days in jail, four years probation, 30 days discretionary jail time, 100 hours of community service and $845.50 in fines and fees.
Jail deputies asked if she had any drugs or weapons that would be considered contraband as she was being booked into jail Monday morning. Hendershott said no, but deputies found “a loose, clear, crystalline substance” in her purse as her belongings were being logged by jail staff, court records said.
The substance was tested and it “displayed a color change consistent with an unknown amphetamine.” The substance has been sent for further testing. Deputies asked Hendershott if she knew what it was and she said she did not, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for introducing major contraband into a jail is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 9.