A Lewiston woman was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane after the pickup truck she was driving crashed into a parked motorcycle on the 1800 block of Grelle Avenue on Tuesday evening, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
Jessica Crawford, 60, was driving west on Grelle Avenue in a black 2015 Chevy Silverado when she dozed off at the wheel, Officer Chris Smith said. The pickup crashed into a black 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which was parked on the north side of the road, then jumped the curb and crashed into a retaining wall.
No one else was involved in the incident, Smith said.
Crawford was citied and released after the crash. The roadway was blocked for about 90 minutes, Smith said.