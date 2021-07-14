A Lewiston woman was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane after the pickup truck she was driving crashed into a parked motorcycle on the 1800 block of Grelle Avenue on Tuesday evening, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Jessica Crawford, 60, was driving west on Grelle Avenue in a black 2015 Chevy Silverado when she dozed off at the wheel, Officer Chris Smith said. The pickup crashed into a black 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which was parked on the north side of the road, then jumped the curb and crashed into a retaining wall.

No one else was involved in the incident, Smith said.

Crawford was citied and released after the crash. The roadway was blocked for about 90 minutes, Smith said.

Tags