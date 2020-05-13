A Lewiston woman is charged with felony domestic battery for allegedly punching the back of the head and biting the face of a man, then rubbing his face with a urine-soaked piece of toilet paper.
Idaho State Police allege Kimberley H. Sullivan punched and bit the man after he reportedly called Sullivan derogatory names during an argument, court records said.
Sullivan allegedly admitted to punching the man in the chest, but told ISP the man then grabbed and threw her, court records said.
Sullivan faces a maximum penalty in Idaho for domestic battery of 20 years and a $20,000 fine if she is convicted.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans released Sullivan on pretrial conditions. Evans also put a no-contact order in place forbidding direct and indirect contact with the alleged victim.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for June 3.