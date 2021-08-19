A 22-year-old woman and her 4-month-old baby were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in wrecked Wednesday afternoon on Grangemont Road east of Orofino.
Jasmine Shelley was driving a 2015 Jeep Renegade and swerved to avoid a deer, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. Shelley lost control of the vehicle, and it went into the ditch and rolled at least once before it came to a stop.
When Clearwater County deputies arrived on the scene at milepost 14, they found the vehicle about 30 feet off the road sitting on its roof. Shelley and her baby, the only occupants of the vehicle, were taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino by ambulance, the news release said.
A condition report on the two wasn’t available Wednesday evening.