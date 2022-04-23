A 35-year-old woman was arrested on felony drug delivery charges after officers executed a search warrant at a Clarkston residence Thursday morning.
Tiffany K. Brown was booked into the Asotin County Jail on four charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to a news release distributed Friday by the Quad Cities Drug Task Force. The drugs associated with those charges are methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and hydrocodone, according to the news release.
Detectives from the drug task force, along with officers from the Clarkston Police Department and the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant Thursday morning at a home on the 700 block of 10th Street in Clarkston. The detectives located and seized approximately 13.32 grams of methamphetamine, 3.55 grams of heroin, 31 fentanyl pills, seven hydrocodone pills, 52 trazodone pills, a scale, packaging material, a smoking device and $185 in cash, according to the news release.
The Quad Cities Drug Task Force is partially funded by the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance to combat narcotics distribution in southeastern Washington and western Idaho counties, according to the news release. Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers is the commander of the drug task force.