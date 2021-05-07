A 28-year-old Lewiston woman was arrested and two packages of black tar heroin were seized Thursday when authorities executed a search warrant at Lewiston, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
Holley A. Hopkins was arrested and taken to the Nez Perce County jail on felony charges of trafficking a controlled substance and destruction of evidence, and a misdemeanor charge on possession of drug paraphernalia, the news release said.
During the search on the 400 block of 29th Street in Lewiston, two packages of heroin, weighing 1.4 ounces and 9.3 grams, were found and seized, the news release said.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Quad Cities Task Force, Lewiston Police Department and the FBI took part in the search.