VANCOUVER — A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a sword at a Hazel Dell motel, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrol deputies responded at about 9:30 a.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon at the Quality Inn & Suites, 7001 N.E. Highway 99. The victim, 53-year-old James Turley, reported he had been stabbed with a sword by his girlfriend, identified as Tednisha Louise Lee-Dickson, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Lee-Dickson, 29, was still at the scene and detained by responding deputies.
Turley was treated by medics and taken to a hospital; he is expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.
The couple lived together at the motel and were arguing when Lee-Dickson stabbed Turley in his side with a 4-foot broad sword that belonged to Turley, according to investigators.
The sheriff’s office Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Detectives served a search warrant at the motel and processed the scene.
Lee-Dickson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, domestic violence-related, and booked into the Clark County Jail.
No further information was available.