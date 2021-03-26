A Lewiston woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident Thursday afternoon after a crash on Snake River Avenue blocked the roadway for about two hours.
Tiffany Gilmore, 34, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet van northbound when it left the road, hit the bank and rolled over — landing on its wheels — between Country Club Drive and Duthie Boulevard. A witness said Gilmore was driving erratically before the crash, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
Gilmore allegedly tried to flee the scene, driving the vehicle south of the crash location, where it came to a stop in the middle of the lane.
Lewiston Fire Department medics checked her at the scene, where she refused treatment for minor injuries, according to the news release.