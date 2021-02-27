Woman arrested after crash in Lewiston

A 30-year-old Clarkston woman was arrested Friday night after the Toyota Camry she was driving crashed into a parked car on D Street in downtown Lewiston, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
Brittney Raney was charged with felony injury to child, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving, according to Lewiston police Cpl. Brett Dammon.
Witnesses told police the Toyota was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on D Street, ran a red light at the intersection with Fifth Street, struck a curb and crashed into a car parked across the street from BoJacks at approximately 8:45 p.m.
Raney allegedly fled the scene of the crash with her 9-year-old daughter, but they were eventually located by police, Dammon said.
The child complained of minor injuries but wasn’t taken to the hospital, Dammon said. Raney was arrested.