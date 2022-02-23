A 48-year-old former Greencreek woman who was on probation for offering to pay an undercover law enforcement officer money, guns and ammunition to kill their neighbor was arraigned in 2nd District Court on Tuesday for a probation violation.
Doris G. Wensman pleaded not guilty to felony charges of domestic violence and probation violation during a video arraignment before 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice on Tuesday. FitzMaurice set an evidentiary hearing for March 7 at 11 a.m.
Wensman and her sister, Debra Wensman, 53, both pleaded guilty in July 2020 to offering payment to an undercover law enforcement officer to kill their neighbor. The Wensmans claimed their neighbors had been spying on them, breaking into their home and stealing things, and sabotaging their farm equipment.
FitzMaurice initially imposed a 10-year prison sentence for the sisters, with four year fixed and six years indeterminate.
FitzMaurice suspended that sentence, however, in lieu of a strict and rigorous probationary term that required the sisters to seek help for their mental health problems while remaining in their Boise home.
According to court records, Doris Wensman did receive mental health counseling until Oct. 2021 when the counselor discontinued the treatment, saying it was no longer needed.
Around that time after being discharged from treatment, Wensman allegedly began contacting a law professional in an inappropriate manner that was sexual and harassing, according to the court records.
During these contacts, Wensman allegedly obsessively sent sexual messages and asked the person if they were scared by Wensman’s actions.
On Feb. 11, a no-contact order against Wensman was issued in Ada County. She was served with the order Feb. 14, and within hours of receiving the order, Wensman allegedly contacted the protected party over the phone as well as showed up at the person’s place of employment, court records said.
Wensman was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with felony domestic violence and violation of a protection order.
She is currently being held in the Idaho County Jail without bond.
