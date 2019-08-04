WENATCHEE — A woman reportedly pepper-sprayed a Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputy while resisting arrest Friday night.
The incident began in the 100 block of Chelan Avenue when Deputy Mark Hegberg pulled over a vehicle whose owner had a warrant and a suspended license, said Sgt. Andy Zimmerman with the sheriff’s office.
Hegberg then attempted to remove the driver, 39-year-old Jill Stitt of Davenport, from the vehicle, but she resisted, Zimmerman said.
The woman then sprayed the deputy in the face with her personal keychain-size bottle of pepper spray, Zimmerman said. The spray affected his vision and breathing.
Hegberg immediately called for backup and officers from the sheriff’s office and the Wenatchee Police Department responded, Zimmerman said. Stitt was then taken into custody around 12:47 a.m.
She was booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, third-degree driving on a suspended license, and a pair of warrants, according to jail records.
Hegberg was taken to a hospital and checked out before being released, Zimmerman said.
“He was able to finish up his shift and then went home as usual,” he said.