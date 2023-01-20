A Spokane woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her son, decapitating him and dumping his body in Whitman County.

Christine Catelli, 58, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Sunday after confessing to shooting and killing her 35-year-old son, decapitating him and dumping his body near Rock Lake in St. John in northern Whitman County, according to a Spokesman-Review article. She was charged with suspicion of second-degree murder for allegedly killing her son, who was identified Thursday morning as Chase Catelli.

Tags

Recommended for you