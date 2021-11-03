The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday it has documented wolf depredation activity in a portion of Columbia County previously unoccupied by wolves.
One calf was killed by wolves and others were injured in four separate incidents. The attacks happened in an area north of the territory occupied by the Touchet Pack and west of the Tucannon Pack’s territory.
The latest incident was reported Monday. Others occurred in August, September and October.
According to a report posted on the department’s wolf depredation webpage, agency officials are assessing how to respond to the incidents.
Wolves in eastern Washington are not protected under federal law but are by the state’s endangered species act.