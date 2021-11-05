OROFINO — A 71-year-old Pendleton, Ore., man was found unharmed after failing to return to camp Wednesday during a wolf hunting trip.
Alan Wilks was located by multiple Clearwater County search and rescue teams at about 10 a.m. Thursday in the Weitas Creek drainage where his vehicle had become stuck in the mud, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. Wilks was reported missing at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday.
He was reunited with his family Thursday after searchers assisted him in removing his vehicle from the mud.