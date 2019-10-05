Officials from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife killed one member of the Grouse Flats Wolf Pack in southern Asotin County and are now evaluating the effectiveness of the action.
Department Director Kelly Susewind authorized the incremental killing of wolves from the pack Sept. 24, following repeated instances of the animals preying on cattle. According to an update posted on the agency’s website, a wolf believed to be the breeding female of the pack was killed Sept. 25. It marks the first time the state has killed a wolf for preying on livestock in southeastern Washington. No other wolves from the pack have been killed since the action was authorized late last month.
Under the agency’s policy to deal with wolves that repeatedly prey on livestock, Susewind can authorize the incremental removal of animals once attacks on livestock meet triggering thresholds laid out in the state’s wolf management plan. However, lethal removal can only occur after nonlethal methods have been tried and proven unsuccessful.
The Grouse Flats pack was confirmed to have attacked cattle four times in a two-month period this summer, triggering Susewind’s call for some members of the pack to be removed. The pack was also confirmed to have been involved in seven livestock attacks, many of them fatal, since the summer of 2018. Livestock producers in the area had already implemented range riders to try to ward off the attacks and followed agency-approved practices designed to keep wolves from being attracted to grazing cattle.
Under the agency’s policy, after one or more wolves have been killed, biologists monitor the pack to determine if their behavior changes. According to the department’s posted update, it has entered the evaluation phase of the process. If the wolves continue to prey on livestock, more removals can be ordered.
The department has killed about two dozen wolves in northeastern Washington over the past two years following chronic livestock depredations there. On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee asked Susewind to explore additional nonlethal methods to stem wolf attacks on livestock in Ferry County and the Kettle River Range. Inslee’s request did not mention wolf attacks in the Blue Mountains.
