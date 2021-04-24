Wolf bill would set new rules

Legislation pending before the Idaho House would wrest some management authority away from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission in the name of reducing the state’s wolf population.
The bill, which was introduced just this week and quickly sailed through the Senate, would do away with Idaho’s already liberal wolf hunting and trapping bag limits, allow trapping on private land year-round, and align wolf harvest rules with those for coyotes and other animals classified by the state as predators. The new law would nearly triple the amount of money the Idaho Department of Fish and Game distributes to the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board and would allow the board to hire private contractors to kill wolves.
It has been praised by some ranching and hunting interests as necessary to reduce predation on livestock and big game herds but heavily criticized by conservation organizations, which said it could dramatically lower the state’s wolf numbers, perhaps to the point that they would need federal protection.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission is opposed to the legislation. Commission Chairman Brad Corkill, of Cataldo, called it flawed for the precedent it sets and its potential for unintended consequences.
The commission, created by a citizens initiative in 1938, is charged with preserving, protecting and perpetuating the state’s wildlife and administering wildlife policy. The legislation would infringe on its authority by setting wolf seasons, methods of take and bag limits, Corkill said.
The bill could reduce the take of wolves in some areas instead of increasing the number killed by hunters and trappers, said Corkill. For example, in recent years, the commission has opened the wolf trapping season in some units on Oct. 10, about a month before the traditional mid-November time frame. This fall, the season will open even earlier, Sept. 10, in some units. But those who participate in the early season are not allowed to use snares. Unlike foothold traps, snares kill the animals they catch, so nontarget species, from wildlife to pet dogs, could be harmed or killed.
Corkill said the aim of the early opening has been to increase the number of wolves taken. If the legislation is approved, snares would be allowed in the early season.
“The reason we didn’t allow snares is because this is grizzly bear country and we wanted to minimize the chances of catching a grizzly bear in a snare,” he said. “If snares are allowed in the early seasons, it may force the commission to eliminate the early seasons, which have been wildly successful.”
The bill would allow hunters and trappers to take an unlimited number of wolves during open seasons. Idaho wolf regulations now allow individuals to take up to 15 wolves during the state’s wolf hunting season and another 15 during trapping season, for a total of 30. Trappers can use wolf hunting tags as trapping tags, meaning they can take their full quote of 30 wolves via trapping.
Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schiever said that level of take by one person is rare and that the elimination of bag limits is unlikely to lead to the state’s wolf population being reduced by 90 percent, as some have suggested.
“Going to an unlimited number of tags from a practical standpoint is inconsequential,” he said. “If the commission were at one wolf tag (per person), then unlimited tags would be a big deal, but they are already at 15 plus 15.”
Many environmental groups see it differently.
“The Idaho Senate’s sudden move to pass this bill in the eleventh hour incentivizes the cruel deaths of more than 1,000 wolves across the state,” said Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The consequences of this bill will be horrendous.”
The commission and department don’t manage the state’s wolf population, now estimated at about 1,500, to hit a numeric goal. Instead they look to reduce predation both on livestock and on elk and deer herds where they are not meeting the agency’s population objectives. For years, they have had a goal of reducing wolf numbers but haven’t said by how much.
“Our goal has been to really manage conflict,” said Sharon Kiefer, chief of the agency’s communications bureau. “Part of that has been to decrease the population.”
By eliminating bag limits, liberalizing methods of take and expanding the use of private contractors, the bill could lead to an increase in the number of wolves killed each year. Over the past two years, about 500 wolves have been killed annually by hunters, trappers and state-sanctioned control efforts.
Corkill said the commission and department have stopped the state’s wolf population from growing and should be allowed to continue to manage wolves without interference.
“Over the last six or seven years, the department and the commission have incrementally liberalized bag limits, season lengths and so on and our methods have been successful, and the proof of that is the last two years the population has remained static. And so if the commission and department are left to our devices, we will win this, we will get to where we want to go.”
The bill would liberalize the methods of take for wolves, which are classified as a big game animals just like deer, elk, mountain lions and black bears. By law, big game animals can’t be shot or “molested” from motorized vehicles, nor can they be pursued by aircraft. But the bill would allow wolves to be taken in the same manner as other “wild canine.” That means the method of take rules that apply to coyotes, which are classified as predators, would also apply to wolves
Bill sponsor Sen. Mark Harris said the changes are needed to protect both livestock and other big game animals like elk.
“They’re destroying ranchers. They’re destroying wildlife. This is a needed bill.”
Between 2015 and 2020 wolves killed an average of 112 cattle in the state each year and an average of 141 sheep. The Wolf Depredation Control Board spent about $2.7 million, contributed from the state’s general fund and the livestock industry during that time, to kill an average 68 wolves a year. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game contributed $678,980 to the board between 2015 and this year, and the board, at the direction of the Fish and Game Commission, has spent $557,835 to kill 81 wolves in the Lolo Zone near the Idaho-Montana state line north of the Lochsa River.
Under the bill, Fish and Game would contribute $300,000 to the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board every year instead of the current allocation of $110,000. The Fish and Game Commission would still have authority over how the money is spent.
The bill gives the Wolf Depredation Control Board authority to hire private contractors, but they would still be required to obtain a permit from the Fish and Game director to do their work. The new authority would allow the board to partner with organizations such the Foundation For Wildlife Management. The group, which receives an annual grant from the Fish and Game Department, reimburses trappers as much as $500 to $1,000 per wolf for the expenses they incur while trapping the animals.
The board spends much more to control wolves that are killing livestock, about $7,000 for each animal by contracting with the federal Wildlife Services Agency.
