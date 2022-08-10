Environmental and animal rights advocates launched a lawsuit Tuesday charging the federal government with failing to act on their petition to restore Endangered Species Act protections for wolves in Idaho and Montana.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society Legislative Fund and the Sierra Club contend that Idaho and Montana, by passing laws in 2021 that liberalized wolf hunting and wolf control rules, put the species at risk of becoming threatened. The groups petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in May 2021 to restore ESA protections to wolves in the two states. The wildlife agency accepted the petition, giving it a year to make a decision.

