Several conservation groups on Thursday filed a petition seeking to disqualify Montana and Idaho from receiving millions of dollars in federal funding because of legislation that expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in both states.

The Center for Biological Diversity and 26 other conservation and animal welfare groups signed a petition calling on federal authorities to strip the states of Idaho and Montana of Pittman-Robertson funds due to state laws that eased wolf hunting and trapping regulations.

Tags

Recommended for you