A witness and law enforcement officers described the scene from the night of the shooting in the first day of the first-degree murder trial of Clyde Ewing.
Ewing is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Samuel Johns on Jan. 8, 2021, along with his son, Demetri Ewing. Demetri Ewing, who was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, was convicted April 22. The two were tried separately for the same first-degree murder charge. Clyde Ewing was in court wearing a suit and tie with his hair in two braids.
The 14-member jury, which consists of eight women and six men, was selected Friday. There were about 15 people in the audience when the trial started at 9 a.m. Monday, which dwindled to less than five people at 3:20 p.m. when the trial ended for the day at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.
The prosecution, led by Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith, began their case against Clyde Ewing with much of the same witness testimony and evidence as in the trial of Demetri Ewing. Second District Judge Jay Gaskill presided over the case.
The first person to testify was Patricia Labombard, who was a witness the night of the shooting. She went to the Johns’ residence at 1706 Seventh Ave., in Lewiston, meeting Johns for the first time through a mutual friend. She brought some marijuana, which she said they smoked while listening to music. As she was going to leave, two people came into the house through the back door in the kitchen. She testified that at least one was armed and they were wearing all black, including masks. One was taller, bigger and sounded male, and the other was shorter, skinnier and sounded female.
The smaller person, who had a gun, told her to get to the ground and pushed the gun in her back. The person was zip-tying her hands together, then got distracted and left Labombard. She then freed herself and ran into the bathroom, pulled a knife out of her pocket, braced her foot against the door and stood against the wall.
Labombard heard scuffling followed by two or three gunshots. She then heard the two people reenter the kitchen. “I heard one say, ‘They’re gone.’ I’m pretty sure they were talking about me,” she said, then the two assailants left the house.
Then she heard Johns’ mother screaming for help and she dialed 911 and tried to save Johns’ life. Smith asked Labombard to describe Johns when she entered the living room, where she found him.
“I don’t think he felt anything, but he didn’t look good,” she said, becoming emotional. “I’ve never seen that much blood in my life.”
The prosecution then played the 911 call for the jury. In the phone call, Labombard repeatedly asks the dispatcher to “please hurry,” saying that Johns was still alive. Labombard choked up, testifying that Johns died right as the paramedics came on scene. “You could see he was fading fast. I tried. I really did,” she said. “I felt his last breath. I could feel in my hands. I can still feel it.”
In cross-examination, defense attorney Rick Cuddihy questioned who else was coming and going at the house that night and other potential drug use. Labombard said she didn’t know everyone who was there or what drugs they consumed.
Officers who responded the night of the shooting also gave their testimony. Sgt. Chris Reese, of the Lewiston Police Department, was the first officer to arrive on scene. He said there were eight people in the house and few officers to contain the scene.
“It was chaos. Pretty hectic. Pretty emotional for the people involved, for the people that were there,” Reese said. “It was a pretty high-stress situation.”
When detectives arrived on scene, he walked through the crime scene with them and pointed out a pair of zip ties fashioned into handcuffs by the bathroom door in the kitchen, as well as two shell casings in the threshold of the living room.
In cross-examination, Cuddihy asked if Reese had responded to the house before the night of the shooting, to which Smith objected, which was sustained by Gaskill. Cuddihy then asked if Reese had ever responded to that area in the early morning hours, again Smith objected, but Gaskill overruled the objection. However, Reese couldn’t recall when he had responded before. Cuddihy then asked if the residence was under active investigation for anything and Reese said to his knowledge it wasn’t.
Lewiston police officer Andrew Fox also responded the night of the shooting. After taking care of witnesses inside the house, including driving Labombard to the police station, he returned to the crime scene to canvass the area for evidence. Using an aerial map, he showed the jury with a laser pointer where the house was, his direction of travel and areas he looked for evidence. He walked down the alley toward 16th Street and noticed a pair of zip ties with tape holding them together at the bottom of a walking trail behind the residence.
Fox then found footprints, some in the dirt and others in the frosty grass in a field, and followed those prints to Eighth Avenue Boulevard, where he found another pair of zip ties, more tape and a Walmart bag that also had tape on it.
In cross-examination, Cuddihy asked about the condition of the Walmart bag and why Fox thought it was connected to the case. Fox said the bag didn’t have frost, dirt or debris on it and seemed clean, as though it had recently appeared in the area. Cuddihy said that during fingerprint analysis, there was debris inside the bag. Fox said he only noticed the top and the sides of the bag.
Jurors also heard testimony from Jason Leavitt, who was a detective sergeant with the Lewiston Police Department at the time of the shooting. He collected evidence at the crime scene, including the zip ties, black tape and a casing of a shoe print.
Later, on Jan. 16, 2021, he went to the Levee Bypass area to see if there was any evidence left in that area because it was suspected the Levee Bypass was used by the assailants. Leavitt pointed out to the jury the location of the house in relation to the Levee Bypass area on an aerial map.
At a bench by the levee in the area of 16th Street, he found two tags for sweatshirts that said “black full zip,” one was medium size and the other was XL. Leavitt took photos of where he found the tags, which were shown to the jury, and he was handed the tags as evidence. Because there was video of Clyde and Demetri Ewing purchasing zip ties at Walmart on Jan. 1, 2021, Leavitt used the universal product code on the tags to find those sweatshirts were also purchased at Walmart.
Leavitt also bought zip ties at Walmart that matched the ones found at the crime scene, which were also submitted into evidence over the objection of Cuddihy. In cross-examination, Cuddihy noted that Leavitt didn’t know how many sweatshirts or zip ties were sold at Walmart and other people who purchased zip ties weren’t considered suspects.
A paramedic from the Lewiston Fire Department, Roby Spooner, also testified about arriving on scene the night of the shooting. He described finding Johns in a large pool of blood, without a pulse, not breathing and with dilated eyes. Lifesaving measures were given, but those efforts were unsuccessful.
Another medical professional testified, Dr. Jennifer Nara, deputy medical examiner for the Spokane county medical examiner’s office. Nara performed the autopsy on Johns on Jan. 11, 2021. She testified that Johns died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck. Nara said both gunshots came from a downward position, but said she couldn’t make conclusions about the shooter.
However, in cross-examination, Cuddihy did get Nara to confirm that the shooter was in front of Johns and either was taller than the 6-foot, 1.5-inch Johns, or Johns was bent forward to create the downward direction. Nara also testified under cross-examination that Johns had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.
Two law enforcement officers also testified about the surveillance conducted at the Ewings’ motel room at the Hacienda Lodge in Clarkston on Jan. 12, 2021. Bryson Aase, a detective with the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, testified that he was asked to watch Room 126 at the Hacienda Lodge. Within an hour or two of when he started his surveillance, Clyde and Demetri Ewing exited the room and were walking toward Walmart. Aase identified Ewing in the courtroom.
Clarkston Police Officer Tom Sparks was told to stay in the area of the Hacienda Lodge. He saw the Ewings leave their room and detained them because they were suspects in a homicide case in Lewiston. He searched the two and they both had bear mace and a two-way radio with an ear piece.
Smith asked Sparks to describe the voice of Demetri Ewing and Cuddihy objected. The jury left the courtroom and Gaskill asked Sparks his answer to the question, who said Demetri Ewing’s voice sounded young, immature and could be interpreted as male or female. Gaskill took a brief recess and ruled that Sparks could answer the question but not include reference to gender.
The prosecution and defense also provided opening statements to the jury.
Coleman outlined the state’s case that Clyde Ewing executed a plan to retrieve a bag that belonged to his late father, which Ewing believed to be at the Johns residence. However, Coleman stated that the Ewings left behind a trail of evidence, including zip ties, tape, DNA evidence, fingerprints, ballistics and eye witnesses, leading investigations back to them.
“I am confident you will find Clyde Ewing guilty of first-degree murder,” Coleman said, based on the evidence the prosecution will show to the jury.
Cuddihy in his opening statement said there were lots of people coming and going from the Johns house the night of the shooting. He outlined the defense’s case that the evidence will prove Ewing’s innocence, including that no firearm was found and video surveillance doesn’t identify the Ewings. He pointed out that the jury must find a guilty verdict beyond a reasonable doubt.
“At the end of this, there’s lots of reasonable doubt,” Cuddihy said. “That’s going to tell you there is one just verdict here and that’s to find Clyde Ewing not guilty.”
The prosecution will resume presenting its case at 9 a.m. today.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.