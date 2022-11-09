Unlike many of their colleagues around the state, the three Republican nominees in Idaho’s 7th Legislative District didn’t have to stay up late Tuesday wondering about the election results.
All three candidates were unopposed.
Following the 2021 redistricting process, the 7th District now includes most of Lewiston and the southern half of Nez Perce County, along with all of Idaho and Adams counties.
As of 11:30 p.m., Nez Perce County had completed its vote count. Idaho County was still reporting partial results to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, and Adams County was one of 13 counties that hadn’t reported any results.
Nevertheless, Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, was on his way to a fourth term in office. He had tallied 9,223 votes for the district’s House A seat.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, received 9,344 votes in his bid for a second term in the House B seat.
The district’s Senate seat was effectively decided during the May Republican primary, when Riggins business owner Cindy Carlson defeated three-term incumbent Sen. Carl Crabtree, of Grangeville.
Carlson owns and manages several businesses with her husband, including Salmon River Helicopters, GMC Logging and The RV Landing at Carlson Ranch.
She had tallied 9,462 votes as of 11:30 p.m.
Once Tuesday’s election results are officially certified, the winners will be sworn into office during the Legislature’s organizational session in Boise in December.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.
