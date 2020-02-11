BOISE — With $260 million in federal money at stake, lawmakers on a Senate panel on Monday voted to create an interim committee to review and recommend new math, science and English standards for Idaho’s 300,000 students in grades kindergarten through 12.
The Senate Education Committee voted unanimously to send to the full Senate a concurrent resolution to form the interim committee that would meet over the summer.
The House Education Committee last week rejected the current standards, called Idaho Content Standards, that are heavily based on Common Core standards and are often referred to by that name.
The Common Core standards are benchmarks adopted by more than 40 states to describe what students should know after completing each grade. They allow states to compare how their students are doing with students in other states. The National Governors Association developed the standards.
In general, opponents contend they are a federal program with sometimes inappropriate curriculum being forced on states while allowing some companies to profit at the expense of Idaho school children who aren’t achieving better results. Those were the arguments the House Education Committee said persuaded them to reject the standards.
Those in favor of keeping the standards, in general, say the standards are something states voluntarily opt into with identifiable benchmarks that help schools and teachers without setting curriculum. The standards are keeping Idaho students competitive, they said.
The education standards in Idaho are subject to the state’s arcane administrative rules process. That is why they are being reviewed by lawmakers.
The House committee rejected them. But under the rules, the standards would remain in effect unless the Senate also votes to remove them.
Lawmakers on the Senate committee said during the meeting that they received information from Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra that the state could lose $260 million annually in federal money if the Senate also rejects the standards.
Visitors could see big hike in hunting, fishing fees
Legislation significantly increasing what it will cost nonresidents to hunt deer and elk in Idaho headed to the full Senate on Monday.
The Senate Resources and Environment Committee approved the measure that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says resident hunters asked for so there will be less overcrowding in the field.
“Hunt satisfaction reported by many resident hunters has declined to the point where the (Idaho Fish and Game) Commission has made finding relief for this problem one of their highest priorities,” Paul Kline, a deputy director at the Department of Fish and Game, told lawmakers.
Fish and Game is doing that by capping how many nonresidents can hunt deer and elk. But that will result in reducing Fish and Game revenue with fewer nonresident hunters. Estimates put the loss at $5.4 million and $9 million a year.
To make up for that, Fish and Game is increasing hunting and fishing costs for nonresidents.
Most notably, the costs for elk and deer hunting are going up dramatically, which are the two most profitable areas for Idaho Fish and Game. An elk tag for a nonresident hunter would cost $650. A fishing license would cost about $106.
Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told the committee that the increases, which are the first in 10 years for nonresidents, put the state more in line with what neighboring states charge nonresidents for hunting and fishing.
“Fishing in this state is as good if not better than in most of our other Western states,” Schreiver told lawmakers.