With funds dried up,CDC to suspend free coronavirus testing

Free COVID-19 antigen rapid tests are shown.

 Justin Sullivan

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon stop mailing free at-home COVID tests because of lack of congressional funding, the agency said Sunday.

The White House and the CDC told CNN that in the absence of funding, there’s a need to preserve supply for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases this fall, so the program will be suspended on Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you