The good news? Temperatures in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington may cool off a bit next week — possibly down into the mid-90s.
The bad news? Temperatures will be cooler because heavy smoke from the region’s wildfires will be helping to block the sun. And that’s after the weekend, which is likely to be another triple-digit scorcher.
Steve Bodner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane, said the smoke, which intensified during Wednesday’s escalation of wildfires in the area, will probably remain.
“As long as the fires are active (the smoke) is expected to drift off to the east and southeast — it moves around according to the time of day,” Bodner said. “It won’t be until Saturday that we see a little bit of east wind, but it won’t be strong. Whatever smoke is trapped in our area will probably stick around.”
The Nez Perce Tribe Air Quality Program issued an air quality advisory Thursday on the reservation because of wildfire smoke from area fires. Air quality in the region is currently ranging from “moderate” to the “unhealthy” categories of the Air Quality Index and the advisory will be in effect at least until 10 a.m. today, when conditions will be reassessed.
No Environmental Protection Agency or Nez Perce Tribe burn permits will be approved during this time, according to a news release. Wildfire smoke can be harmful for sensitive groups, including people with lung and cardiovascular conditions, pregnant women, children and older people. More information about the effects of wildfire can be found online at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/health-wellness.
Bodner said the three-month forecast for weather in the region does not look too much different from current conditions.
“Well, right now odds for the period of July, August and September would favor above-normal temperatures for that time frame and drier-than-normal conditions,” Bodner said.
The Dixie Fire, located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City, grew by more than 4,000 acres Wednesday and is now estimated to be burning more than 11,000 acres as of 7 a.m. Thursday.
The fire is continuing to burn actively and spread in all directions, fire managers reported, and that was expected to continue Thursday under current conditions.
Aviation and ground resources are working to protect structures and improve roads and fuel breaks near Dixie, Comstock, Mallard Creek and several other private residences on the main Salmon River.
A Type 1 Northern Rockies National Incident Management Team assumed command of the Dixie Fire as of Thursday morning. An area closure for the area is in effect and most residents in the area have been evacuated.
More information on the fire can be found online at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7608/.
Residents near Waha, Deer Creek, Zaza and Redbird were advised by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon that the Captain John Fire was 3 to 4 miles away and evacuations may be necessary if the wind direction changes. The fire is estimated to be 1,500 acres and is located north of the Shovel Creek Fire near Captain John Creek. It is burning in grass and timber and five firefighters were on the scene. The fire is expected to burn into the Shovel Creek Fire. A Northern Rockies Team 4 will manage this fire, along with the Shovel Creek Fire.
The Shovel Creek Fire, managed by the Craig Mountain Forest Protective District of the Idaho Department of Lands, was estimated at 15,000 acres burning in grasses. Multiple air resources, a hand crew and engines are fighting the fire. Some structures are threatened but no evacuations have been ordered. A road closure is in place on Zaza Road at Deer Creek. It is located near Corral Creek near the border between Nez Perce and Lewis counties.
A North Idaho Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the Pine Creek Fire on Thursday. Fire behavior Wednesday night was moderate with short runs and isolated torching burning mainly grass and ponderosa pine. It was estimated to be about 500 acres Thursday afternoon and is zero percent contained.
About 30 structures are threatened and there are limited evacuations in place. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office has contacted affected landowners.
The fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain, making firefighting difficult from the ground and air resources crucial to the effort. The fire is burning in the Pine Creek drainage of Leland and advancing south toward the Clearwater River and east toward the Bedrock area, about 2½ miles southeast of Juliaetta.
The Scott Road Fire about 8 miles north of Boehls Camp in Clearwater County is about 150 acres and burning in timber and thinning slash with no structures threatened. It is being managed by the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association.
The Butte Creek Fire was estimated Thursday to be about 200 acres, burning in timber, logging slash and regeneration. It is located near Butte Creek in Clearwater County and no structures are currently threatened.
The Sweet Ridge Fire is about 30 acres east of Waha. Resources on the scene include four engines and one dozer. No structures are currently threatened.
The Hoover Ridge Fire is about 2,000 acres burning in timber near the oxbow of the Salmon River. Multiple air resources are working on the fire.
The 40-acre Big Horse Fire, under the command of the Maggie Creek Forest Protective District, is burning at the top end of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia on steep terrain in timber and agricultural land. Some of the homes on the farmland nearby are threatened but the Ridgerunner Fire Department has worked on structure protection and no evacuations have been ordered.
The Ridgewood Fire is located about 3 miles south and east of Kamiah. It was estimated to be about 40 to 50 acres Thursday, burning on steep terrain in timber, brush and grass.
Laird Park Campground on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Palouse Ranger District will be closed for public safety because of the Sand Mountain Fire in the area.
Several trails also will be closed because of fire activity, including the Desalt Trail, Little Sand Trail and Trail #331.
Finalized trail closure orders will be available online at fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices. Closure information is also being posted at the impacted campground and trailheads.
The Sand Mountain Fire is located near the Horse Camp trailhead approximately 5 miles east of Laird Park Campground. The fire is within the Idaho Department of Lands response area, and a Type 3 Incident Management Team from the Idaho Department of Lands in Deary is assuming command of the fire. The fire is approximately 5 acres in size and burning in heavy timber with plentiful “dead and down” timber and snags.
