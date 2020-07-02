BOISE — Ada County reported 107 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, possibly causing it to take another step back in Idaho’s reopening plan.
Wednesday’s total marks the third straight day Central District Health has topped 100 new cases among its four counties. It reported 109 Wednesday, 102 Tuesday and 226 Monday (which also included some Sunday cases as the district doesn’t update Sundays).
That gives Central District Health the option to — but does not require it to — move Ada County back another stage in Idaho’s reopening plan. It planned to reevaluate Ada County’s status next Tuesday in a public meeting, but three straight days of 100 or more cases means it doesn’t have to wait.
The health district moved Ada County back to Stage 3 on June 22 and closed all the county’s bars as cases spiked. The district’s other counties — Boise, Elmore and Valley — remain in Stage 4.
Under the state’s rebound plan, returning to Stage 2 would require movie theaters to close and limit public and private gatherings to nine or fewer people. Restaurant dining rooms could remain open.
Wednesday’s case totals continue the recent spike in Ada County. The state’s most populated county first reached 1,000 confirmed cases June 19.
It only took 11 days for the county to add another 1,000 cases, a mark it reached Tuesday evening.