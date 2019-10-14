A 74-year-old Clarkston woman has been riding a rollercoaster of emotions since she found out she has a younger half-sister living in Michigan.
The pinnacle was meeting her face-to-face last week in Clarkston. The plunge was saying farewell and fearing they’d never get to hug again.
Lying in a hospital bed in her Heights living room, Judy Morrow spilled tears of joy as she embraced Lori Simonian, 65, of Kalkaska, Mich.
“My whole life is kind of whirling around me,” Morrow said. “I’m so happy, because I have the best baby sister in the world. I just wish we had met sooner.”
The women share the same birth mother, who gave Morrow up for adoption shortly after she was born in 1944. Ten years later, Simonian was born and raised as an only child by her birth parents.
“I knew she existed,” Simonian said, “and finally getting to meet her has been fantastic. I just wish it wasn’t under these conditions.”
Morrow said she is struggling with serious health problems and cherishing the time she has left. Seeing the smiles and hearing laughter in her home was a big boost.
“My children and grandchildren are taking the best care of me,” Morrow said. “It’s so good to have my sister and her son here, too. Lori probably thinks I’m the biggest liar, though. I’ve been telling her how warm it is here, and they flew into Spokane during a snowstorm.”
Granddaughter Kendall Prince, 24, didn’t want to miss the visit, so she hopped on a plane in Hawaii, where she is stationed in the Air Force. Prince is the one who got the ball rolling on the sister reunion when she bought Morrow a DNA kit for her birthday.
“I’m super into ancestry and geneology,” Prince said. “We knew grandma was adopted, and we wanted to find out if she had any biological family. As soon as we got the results and saw people with the same genetic makeup who had taken the test, I found Lori on Facebook, and we quickly figured out they were sisters. The way this all fell together, it was meant to be.”
Morrow was adopted by longtime area residents Jack and Lillie McCall, who later divorced. Lillie lived to be 100 and was a well-known waitress at what is now known as Lancer Lanes bowling alley in Clarkston. In a 2012 Tribune article, she said the happiest time of her life was when she got her daughter, Judy.
According to Morrow, Lillie placed an ad in a Spokane newspaper seeking adoption of a newborn and interviewed all of the pregnant women who responded. She chose her birth mother, Dorothy Sherman, who was about 23 at the time, and brought Sherman back to Clarkston until the baby was born.
Prince said the family has learned her grandma was the product of an affair with a married man. They obtained Morrow’s birth certificate in June and contacted the biological father’s family.
“They were not pleased,” Prince said. “So far, they haven’t gotten back in touch.”
Morrow and Simonian also have a half brother, who was given up for adoption in the spring of 1946. They believe he was killed in the Vietnam War, but are still searching for information about him.
Finding out she has siblings has been bittersweet for Morrow, who described her childhood as “lonely.”
“My parents got divorced when I was in third grade,” Morrow said. “My mom worked night shifts, and I was home alone a lot. She came from a big family, and I had lots of cousins, but I really wanted a little sister.”
Through tears, Simonian echoed those sentiments, saying she’s dreamed of a moment like this for years.
“I’m not an only child now,” she said. “She looks more like my mom than I do.”
Prince said she is making a scrapbook of family history that will include all of the correspondence, birth certificates, DNA results, handmade cards from Michigan and photos of this special gathering.
As the camera clicked, Morrow asked for more “sissy hugs” and let out a sigh.
“We could’ve had so many good times together, Lori.”
“We definitely would’ve gotten into some trouble together,” Simonian said with a smile.
