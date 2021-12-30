Don’t put away your snow shovel just yet.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for southeastern Washington, north central Idaho, the Palouse and Camas Prairie. Significant snowfall is expected from 7 a.m. today to 4 a.m. Friday in those areas.
According to Rocco Pelatti of the National Weather Service at Spokane, 2-4 inches could fall in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley area, adding to the snow that’s already on the ground.
Temperatures will continue to drop with a low of 13 today, 18 degrees Friday and a single-digit low of 9 degrees Saturday.
“So that’s when it bottoms out,” Pelatti said, with more moderate temperatures starting Monday and Tuesday. That also will bring a rain-and-snow mix for precipitation.
While some residents might not enjoy the amount of snow, in the long run it will help the region recover from the drought the past summer and aid water levels this coming year.
Pelatti said southeastern Washington was in an exceptional drought and now has moved to extreme drought with the downward trend likely to continue.
“The best way to bank water is to have a good snowpack,” Pelatti said. “Any time you can increase the snowpack that’s good for the water supply and good for not stressing out vegetation, which tends to decrease the fire severity — generally.”
He said that snow is better because the moisture works into the soil. Cold temperatures also help because if it’s too warm the precipitation falls as rain, which erases the snowpack.
The cold weather is part of an arctic mass coming down from the northwest and moving southeast. The direction of the weather pattern means areas like Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry aren’t expected to have as much snow. The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for 1-2 inches for the Coeur d’Alene and less than 1 inch for Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry.
In Washington, areas south of the I-90 corridor will be affected by colder temperatures. The Okanogan Valley will have wind chills that could drop temperatures to -10 to -20 degrees through Friday morning.
