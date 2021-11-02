The City of Lewiston is reminding customers that they can use plastic bags for leaves and yard waste collection so long as they do not exceed 35 pounds. For the months of November and December, yard waste will continue to be collected weekly.
For the months of January and February, yard waste collection will run from the first of the month through the seventh of the month on residents’ regular garbage collection day. Christmas tree pickup will run Feb. 1-7.
Beginning March 1, weekly yard waste collection resumes. Plastic bags will not be accepted beginning March 31.
Kraft paper bags rated at 50 pounds wet strength are accepted year round.