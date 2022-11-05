GRANGEVILLE — Idaho State Police and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple slide-offs around the area Friday because of high winds and wet, slick roads.
No injuries were reported as a result of the accidents, dispatchers said.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 1:15 am
The National Weather Service reported wind gusts as fast as 47 mph around Grangeville on Friday afternoon and 33 mph near Craigmont. Temperatures were in the low 40s with rainfall amounts between one quarter of an inch and one half of an inch.
Today is not expected to be much better. Rain and snow are forecast and winds with gusts as fast as 60 mph are expected on the Camas Prairie. High temperatures will be in the low 40s and lows in the mid-30s before dropping down to 15 degrees Monday night.
The weather service and Avista warned of damaging winds that could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected and travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
People are cautioned to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches during the windstorm, and to use caution while driving.
