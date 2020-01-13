SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest’s first major storm of the season has reached the Seattle area, but the city’s weather woes may have only just begun.
The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter weather advisory for both the Seattle and Portland metro areas in effect through the this morning’s commute.
More snow is also in the forecast in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho.
The weather service said Spokane could see another 3 inches of snow on Sunday, after a 7-inch dump hit the city Friday. The last storm set a record for snowfall and caused more than 100 crashes.
The weather service also issued a winter storm warning for the Idaho Panhandle, forecasting that as much as 12 inches may fall by this morning in the mountains.