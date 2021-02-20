Winter walks

Hazy skies accompany a trio of pedestrians as they stroll down the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Friday morning in Lewiston, with Swallows Nest Rock looming in the background. Today’s Lewiston-Clarkston Valley forecast calls for a high of 43 and a low of 34, with a slight chance of precipitation.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

