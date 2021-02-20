Hazy skies accompany a trio of pedestrians as they stroll down the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Friday morning in Lewiston, with Swallows Nest Rock looming in the background. Today’s Lewiston-Clarkston Valley forecast calls for a high of 43 and a low of 34, with a slight chance of precipitation.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region