SEATTLE — The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a winter storm warning through Sunday afternoon for the Cascade Mountains in Washington and Oregon and said travel will continue to be difficult to impossible around passes.
The agency said Friday that heavy snow is expected to continue at all mountain passes, with as much as 4 feet of snow in the Cascades and as much as 2 feet in the Olympic Mountains. U.S. Highway 12 at White Pass was closed in both directions Friday for hours after a vehicle accident. On Friday night, chains were required on that highway, on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass and on U.S. Highway 2 at Stevens Pass.
In eastern Washington, the agency’s Spokane office issued a winter storm warning for that region into northern Idaho into today.