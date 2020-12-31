MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter weather advisory for most of eastern and central Washington, as well as the Idaho Panhandle from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. today.
The winter storm could bring as much as three inches of snow, and later, snow and rain mixed or rain. The result likely means slippery road conditions. Travelers are advised to “slow down and use caution,” the NWS stated.
The high temperature Wednesday for the Ephrata Municipal Airport was expected to be 34 degrees and the low at 26 degrees.