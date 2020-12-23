The Winter Spirit Committee that puts on the annual Christmas light display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston received another anonymous donation.
Committee member and Winter Spirit founder Larry Kopczynski said the volunteer organization recently received $5,000 from 2kidsfromLewiston Fund, which is anonymous. In November, the committee received a $10,000 anonymous donation.
“We are so grateful for the tremendous support we have received from this community. This, and other donations, are very needed as the Dance Floor doesn’t work and requires much needed repairs for next year,” Kopczynski said in a note to the Tribune announcing the donation.
The Winter Spirit Committee is seeking volunteers to help dismantle this year’s display starting Jan. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Thanks again for all the support, enjoy the lights, practice social distancing and wear a mask at the park,” Kopczynski said.