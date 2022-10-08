Winter Spirit preparations begin

The merry elves at Winter Spirit will start hanging tens of thousands of Christmas lights in Locomotive Park today, and they could use a little help.
The colorful display has added a magical note to the holidays for Lewiston residents and visitors for nearly 30 years now. Making it even more special is that fact that volunteers do all the work.
“We’re always challenged to get enough people,” said Winter Spirit board member Gloria Haegelin. “The board members are getting old, and those lights don’t hang themselves.”
Volunteers are needed every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., she said, beginning today and running through Nov. 19, the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
“No appointment necessary,” Haegelin said. “If you have a free hour, we can use you. If you’re free for the day, we can use that, too.”
Coffee and donuts are provided, she said. Volunteers should look for her or for Winter Spirit coordinator, Janet Ray. Volunteers will be given an assignment and shown what to do. Individuals or groups are welcome.
“We’d like to get the base of the trees wrapped. That takes two people (working together),” Haegelin said. “And we have to check the lightbulbs before we screw them in.”
Ray said they’re also planning to build a new concession stand.
The display goes live the evening of Nov. 19 and runs through New Year’s. Volunteers will be needed again after that to help pack everything away for next year.