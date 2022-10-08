Winter Spirit preparations begin

Dave Imthurn, of Lewiston, works to hang up lights on a tree at the Winter Spirit holiday light display on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

 August Frank/Tribune

The merry elves at Winter Spirit will start hanging tens of thousands of Christmas lights in Locomotive Park today, and they could use a little help.

The colorful display has added a magical note to the holidays for Lewiston residents and visitors for nearly 30 years now. Making it even more special is that fact that volunteers do all the work.

Tags

Recommended for you