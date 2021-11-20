One of the tell-tale signs of the Christmas season in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will be on full display.
The Winter Spirit lights at Locomotive Park will be turned on at 6 p.m. There will not be a ceremony this year, said Jon Copeland, who serves on the Winter Spirit Committee, which was also canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ll have a grand production next year,” he said.
Despite the lack of ceremony, Copeland said that the event last year brought about 100 people to the park — less than the usual 800 to 900.
The lights will continue to illuminate the park until the first weekend of January. Weekly hours will be 4:30-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 4:30 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Sunday; 5-7 a.m. Monday through Sunday.
“It’s something for families so they can come down and not have to worry about paying,” Copeland said. “It’s something they can come down and enjoy.”
As far as the features for the display, all the familiar favorites are returning with one new attraction — the utility shed at the park has been integrated into the festivities and painted with candy cane stripes and gingerbread cutouts in front of it.
“We pretty much stayed with what we had,” Copeland said about the display.
However, he said there might be a few trees missing lights because they didn’t have enough volunteers.
“Luckily, we have guys that are retired that can be there during the week,” Copeland said. “So that’s been a big help.”
