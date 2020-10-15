The Winter Spirit Committee that leads the all-volunteer effort to decorate Lewiston’s Locomotive Park with Christmas lights received an early gift from a secret Santa.
An anonymous donor gave the nonprofit organization $10,000 this week to purchase lights and other displays.
Committee member and Winter Spirit founder Larry Kopczynski said it is the largest single donation the group has received in its 26-year history. The effort to decorate the park is funded entirely by donations, and the gift proved timely.
“We were very pleased to receive it this year, as some of the donations from businesses have decreased due to the struggles with the COVID-19 conditions,” Kopczynski said. “We hope to see donations back to the levels they once were next year.”
He said the display is the only one in the Pacific Northwest of its size that relies entirely on donations and volunteer labor.
“Winter Spirit is forever grateful to our local community for the continued support, both financially and through the thousands of hours of volunteer labor to put up the displays every year,” he said.