Winter pastime

Golf on the week of Christmas — that’s why this area is called the Banana Belt. Mild winter weather Monday made for good play conditions at the Red Wolf Golf Course in Clarkston. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 41 with sunny skies. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

