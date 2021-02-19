Lewis-Clark State College freshman Zayne Maughan, of Burley, Idaho, walks toward the entrance of a large snow fort outside of Clark Hall on campus in Lewiston on Thursday afternoon. The fort was built by freshmen Cody Peterson, of Jerome, Idaho, and Garrett Renner, of Medimont, Idaho, with the direction of Caleb Moore, of Declo, Idaho. Peterson and Renner said it took them about 10 hours to build the fort which they started on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. The fort itself can comfortably fit four people inside. It stands about 8 feet tall, 8 feet wide and 12 feet long.
