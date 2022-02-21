Winter not ready to fade just yet

Don’t stash away those wool sweaters yet -- cold weather is on once again the way this week.
Rocco Pelatti, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane, said the high-pressure system that has been in place for a while pushed away any extreme weather fronts coming from the north or south and kept temperatures in the moderate range.
“So we were kind of in a void for a while,” Pelatti said. “What happened is, the storm track has changed, so now that’s opened us up to have systems move through with greater intensity. One of these systems is bringing a colder air mass from the north.”
Temperatures in the mid-30s and mid-40s around the region Sunday are expected to plunge beginning Monday and hit single-digit lows on the Camas Prairie and Palouse by midweek.
These sudden shifts in weather patterns, Pelatti said, “tend not to last as long, so I think this will bring us cool air for two to three days and then will warm up beginning Saturday.”
The forecast for Lewiston and vicinity Tuesday through Thursday calls for below-freezing temperatures and lows in the teens. On the Camas Prairie and Palouse, highs in the high teens or low 20s are expected, along with a low of 3 degrees on Tuesday night.
Snow showers are likely through Monday but will taper off later in the week, the weather service reported. Snow amounts are expected to be low.
By Saturday, the thermometer will edge back up to a high of 37 degrees and a low around 23 degrees on the Palouse and a high of 45 degrees in Lewiston and a low of 26 degrees.
Precipitation for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is slightly ahead of normal, Pelatti said. Since Oct. 1, there has been 5.92 inches of precipitation, which is .63 inches higher than normal.
Average temperatures for this time of year, he said, are around 49 degrees for the high and 32 degrees for the low.