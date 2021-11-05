LAPWAI — Winter hours begin at the Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center Sunday. The visitor center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All 38 park sites will remain open and accessible daily. The visitor center at Spalding is located 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Anyone wishing for more information may call (208) 843-7001, visit the website nps.gov/nepe, or find the park on Facebook.

