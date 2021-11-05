LAPWAI — Winter hours begin at the Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center Sunday. The visitor center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All 38 park sites will remain open and accessible daily. The visitor center at Spalding is located 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Anyone wishing for more information may call (208) 843-7001, visit the website nps.gov/nepe, or find the park on Facebook.
featured
Winter hours set at Nez Perce park visitor center
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Leaves?
You voted: