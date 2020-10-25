The first snowstorm of the season Saturday snapped a few tree branches, interrupted power to homes in places and clogged city streets with slush. But it wasn’t enough to keep people away from the second-to-the-last Moscow Farmers Market of the season.
Moscow city street crews were out at 4:45 a.m. to sweep the streets and sidewalks and create safe passage for farmers market patrons, said Amanda Argona, community events manager for the market.
“A lot of our vendors are pretty rural and have to consider road conditions,” before deciding whether to make the trek to Moscow, Argona said. The snow did deflect many of the vendors, which have numbered between 50 and 60 this year. Just 12 showed up Saturday morning to an enthusiastic, although limited crowd of customers.
“The market usually happens rain or shine from the first of May until the end of October,” Argona said. “The attendance was sparse, for sure. (But)the people are coming out and shopping and getting their local goods, produce or gifts and shopping the market.”
Argona said despite the weather and the low turnout, she was excited about the day’s event, especially since the final market of the season is next Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We have one final farmers market of the 2020 season and this year’s market special ending is on Halloween, so we will be offering a socially distancing Halloween costume contest,” Argona said. “The vendors are really dependent on folks coming out, and they’re counting on (the profits) to help them get through the year.”
The snowfall Friday and Saturday was pretty much what was forecast, said Joey Clevenger of the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Temperatures Saturday night and into this morning were expected to be from about 18 degrees in Lewiston to the single digits in some of the higher elevations.
The cold snap, however, is not likely to last.
“We’re getting a dry, cold air pushing into the region with not much precipitation, other than a couple of stray showers, mainly over the higher terrains, Clevenger said.
“We are having a ridge of high pressure building in after the next couple of cold mornings and temperatures rebounding into the 50s and upper 40s for most of the region.”
The next chance for some white stuff, he added, would be Friday or Saturday.
This weekend’s wet, heavy snow caused minor tree damage in the region, although there were more reports of that happening in northern Idaho.
Little to no snowfall was recorded in Lewiston, but Potlatch had four inches as of Friday night; Plummer recorded nine inches Saturday morning; Pierce clocked in with 3.4 inches Saturday, Woodland, north of Kamiah, recorded 2.3 inches and Grangeville had 1.2 inches.
Avista reported 39 outages affecting 107 customers in Pullman and three outages affecting five customers in Lewiston Saturday. There were also six outages reported in Deary and Elk River affecting about 24 customers.
Ells Johnson of Dixie said his area got three to four inches in the past two days, and 5.75 inches of snow so far this year. Temperatures in Dixie were at 10 degrees Friday and Saturday morning with a high Friday of 36 degrees.
“Some of it will melt off,” Johnson said. “Some of the old timers said if it snowed before the first of November it won’t stick but if it snows after the first of November it will be on the ground until May.”
From his experience, Johnson added, that proverb usually proves true.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.