Windy day fun

August Frank/TribuneEddie Bell, 5, laughs as he watches heavy winds whip his kite around in circles Tuesday evening while his mother, Heidi Burford-Bell, and father, Erick Bell, look on. It was the first time in two years the family took the kite out, Erick Bell said. Tuesday saw gusts of as much as 52 mph at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport and approximately 50 mph at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. The Lewiston area got as much as a quarter of an inch of rain Tuesday.

 August Frank/Tribune

