Windy day fun

Eddie Bell, 5, laughs as he watches heavy winds whip his kite around in circles Tuesday evening while his mother, Heidi Burford-Bell, and father, Erick Bell, look on. It was the first time in two years the family took the kite out Bell said. Tuesday saw gusts of up to 52 mph at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport and approximately 50 mph at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. The Lewiston area got up to a quarter of an inch of rain Tuesday.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region