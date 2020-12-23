LEAVENWORTH — High winds caused two trees to fall on lines near Leavenworth and Plain, taking out power to roughly 1,100 residents late Monday night. Repair crews restored all outages by Tuesday morning.
The first fallen tree, reported at 10:15 p.m., hit a line near Camp 12 Road and Stirrup Street, said Rachel Hansen, spokesperson with the Chelan County PUD. The outage took out power for about 300 PUD customers.
The second tree, called in at 10:45 p.m., fell down on a line near Tumwater Canyon and Icicle River Road, she said. The tree took out power for about 800. PUD crews restored power by 5:30 a.m. — TNS
Wind gusts reached up to 41 mph in Lake Wenatchee on Monday night into early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The strongest winds lasted from 10 p.m. through 4 a.m. Tuesday.
More trees fell down on PUD transmission lines near Berne at 11:43 p.m., causing 100 outages for residents in Stevens Pass and Yodelin, she said. The ground had gotten warmer and softer, which created an environment for trees to fall over more easily.
(TNS)