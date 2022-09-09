MOSCOW — Curious onlookers stood on the sidewalk Wednesday night to watch an oversized truck haul a more than 300-foot-long wind turbine blade through Moscow.

The blade’s journey began in Lewiston and entered downtown Moscow just before 10 p.m. It’s the first of more than 80 wind turbine blades that will take this route on the way to Jenner, Alberta, Canada, during the next two months. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the largest loads measure up to 325 feet long and 137,000 pounds.

