The smoke that has been choking the region for more than a week finally parted Saturday morning as a cold front brought wind and rain that swept the skies and drastically improved air quality.
According to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Spokane, cool and dry air behind the front will persist into Tuesday and bring milder temperatures. Another system should introduce more showers and warmer air into the area by midweek.
Officials allowed an air quality alert that has been in place since last weekend to expire in many areas, thanks to the improved conditions. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality also lifted an open burning restriction. But relatively poor air quality may linger in the “unhealthy” range in some of the valleys of eastern Washington and northern Idaho. Air quality alerts in those locations remained into Saturday afternoon, and will be further evaluated after the passage of more wind and rain, according to the weather service.
The air around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley started improving around midnight Saturday, with the concentration of hazardous particles generated by wildfires around the western U.S. dropping quickly during the early morning hours. By 4 a.m., particulate levels had dropped from “unhealthy” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups. By 7 a.m. they had dropped even further into the “moderate” range. At that level, people who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution are advised to consider reducing their activity level or shortening the amount of time they are active outdoors.
The forecast for today calls for sunny skies and a high of 82, with partly cloudy skies emerging by the evening hours. The forecast low is 53. Similar conditions are forecast into Wednesday, with a 20 percent chance of showers emerging by Wednesday night and increasing later in the week.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266