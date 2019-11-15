Winchester hill work wrapping up for winter

With the completion of paving of a 2½-mile stretch near the top of Winchester hill on U.S. Highway 95, the first phase of the $27 million project will be buttoned up for winter.
Curtis Arnzen, project manager for the Idaho Transportation Department, said paving was expected to be completed today. Other than occasional maintenance, the project will be halted for the winter and resume in March.
“The project has gone very, very well from the public standpoint,” Arnzen said. “It was our goal to keep two lanes of traffic moving” between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Blasting and other traffic delaying activities were mostly scheduled after 6 p.m.
“So that philosophy has worked really well and I think that has really helped us with public comment,” he said.
The Winchester hill activity between mileposts 279 and 282 is the second of a two-phase design. The first phase, from mileposts 289 to 290.5, extended the passing lane near Culdesac and was completed in 2016 at a cost of $1.2 million. The current work started in the spring and is expected to be finished in the fall of 2020.
When that happens, Arnzen said, there will be a complete passing lane from the southernmost railroad bridge on the highway to the Winchester cutoff, which covers the steepest part of the route.
Arnzen said there have been a few comments from travelers concerned about the bumpy lanes and the huge boulders on the side of the road. Large portions of the rocky hillside were blasted away to make room for the new passing lane, and much of the blasted rock was ground into gravel that makes up much of the fill extending the width of the lane.
Crumpled shipping containers could be seen alongside the road and were used as buffers during blasting to keep the rock out of Lapwai Creek, which follows the highway. DeAtley Construction Co. of Clarkston has been the main contractor for the job.
This year’s work included replacing five 11-foot-wide culverts that ran under the highway. Although the culverts were partly intended to help steelhead navigate the creek, Arnzen said the old culverts had reached the end of their design life and needed to be replaced anyway.
“So there are dual benefits, not all just about fish passage,” Arnzen said. “It’s about life cycle and building new bridges, or culverts, that last 75 more years, where the old culverts were nearly deficient. We took the opportunity to fix the fish passage problem, but also put a good structure in that will last a long time for the taxpayer.”
Next year’s work will continue with paving the passing lane, and will involve replacing four culverts to the north of where this season’s work ended. Arnzen said there will be a little more rock blasting, but not as much as this year’s project involved.
At times there have been as many as 30 to 50 people working on the project, depending on what needed to be done. Arnzen said the big difference in cost between the 2016 Culdesac canyon portion and the Winchester hill project has been the blasting and bridge removal. The first phase of the work did not require as much earth work.
By 2027, the transportation department plans to have a completed passing lane between Winchester and Culdesac for an estimated $50 million.
