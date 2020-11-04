Winchester highway project is wrapped up for the time being

Idaho Transportation Department officials have wrapped up the second of a two-phase design to widen U.S. Highway 95 at the top of Winchester hill.
Crews will continue to put the finishing touches on the nearly 3-mile passing lane between mileposts 279 and 282 in the next few weeks. The first phase of the project was completed last year. But all went according to plan for the $27 million project, capping an enterprise that began near Culdesac in 2016 and is expected to be finished by 2026 at a total cost of more than $50 million.
“I thought the project went really well,” said Curtis Arnzen, ITD project manager for the road construction.
“We didn’t receive many complaints through the course of the year and we’ve received lots of compliments on how it looks now.”
The latest segment of the project creates a complete passing lane from the southernmost railroad bridge on the highway to the Winchester cutoff along the steepest part of the grade.
Arnzen said the project included the replacement of nine three-sided concrete culverts to allow easier passage for migrating steelhead along Lapwai Creek. The old culverts had reached their design life, he added, and the new ones are expected to last 100 years.
“We worked with the Nez Perce fisheries and they were happy with the creek construction,” Arnzen said. “It was a good team effort.”
Future plans for the highway include three sections from milepost 273 to Culdesac that will be resurfaced in 2021 to address deteriorating pavement between the already planned phases to add a passing lane.
In 2023, the road will be reconstructed from mileposts 283 to 286; followed in 2024 from mileposts 286 to 289. The final phase in 2026 will connect the earlier phases from milepost 282 to 283.
Transportation officials have estimated that this stretch of highway serves about 3,000 vehicles per day and it is anticipated to increase to about 4,740 vehicles per day in the next 20 years. The project will also reduce congestion and delays along the corridor and improve mobility and economic opportunity.
This section of Highway 95 serves a significant amount of Idaho’s logging and agriculture industries as well as regional commerce, the transportation department said.
M.A. DeAtley of Lewiston was the main contractor for this year’s project.
On a stretch of highway through the Winchester canyon that, in the past, posed treacherous driving conditions, Arnzen said road crews will be out this winter using de-icing material of salt and magnesium chloride to keep the pavement clear of snow and ice.
“We feel really good about the maintenance effort we do to keep the roads free of snow,” he said.
