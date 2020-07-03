Saturday begins at 8 a.m. at the Gateway convenience store with a Run in the Woods 5K fun run and walk. The cost is $25 with T-shirt; $15 without a shirt.
A show up and shine car show will be held at the Winchester Lake Lodge and the parade begins at 10:01 a.m. Kids games follow the parade, including a sack race, three-legged race, wheelbarrow race and an egg toss with prize money.
At noon, pulled pork sandwiches with side dishes will be available for sale and a fundraising auction to benefit the Winchester Quick Response Unit will be held.
A street dance begins at 5 p.m. on Main Street with the band Rough Cut. Fireworks over Winchester Lake State Park will begin at dusk. A $5 fee will be charged to enter the park.