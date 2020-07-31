Williams is Clarkston’s DYW; state program set for Saturday

Molly Williams was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Clarkston during the virtual program held July 6-9 via Zoom.
The first alternate was Natalie Elskamp, who placed first in the scholastics category.
A panel of three judges scored the participants in five categories, which include scholastic, fitness, self-expression, talent and interview.
College scholarships will be awarded to the winners at a future date, pending a discussion about the effect of COVID-19.
Williams will go on to compete at the state level, with that competition scheduled for Saturday. Also among the participants are Kari Largent, of Colfax; Josie Schultheis, of Colton; Tovah Brantner, of Palouse; and Kelsi Benton, of Pullman.
The state competition, which had been scheduled to take place at Pullman, will be completely virtual. The competitors are submitting videos and have been interviewed by judges on Zoom.
A program will be shown on YouTube at 3 p.m. Saturday, found by searching “Distinguished Young Women of Washington.” It will be live and offered only once. When it ends, a second program will begin immediately that will have the awards portion of the program.